Apple sends out invites for WWDC Keynote

Apple has sent out invites for its WWDC Keynote, the event will take place next Monday the 22nd of June at 10 AM PDT.

The focus of the event will be Apple’s next major software releases, this includes iOS 14 and a new version of macOS, plus, tvOS and watchOS.

“Join us for the first all-online WWDC, kicking off on June 22 with a Special Event Keynote coming to you from ‌Apple Park‌,”

We are also expecting to see some new devices at the event, this should include Apple’s new iMac which is rumored to get a new design.

The event will be streamed online only this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there are suggestions that the event may not be live and will have actually been pre-recorded.

We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for this years worldwide developer conference, it will be interesting to see what their new iMac is like.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals