Apple releases watchOS 9.4 beta 2

Apple has released watchOS 9.4 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, the software is now available for developers and we are also expecting it to be released to public beta testers soon. This new beta of watchOS 9.4 comes a week after the first beta was released,

The software was released along with macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 2 for the Mac, iOS 16.4 beta 2 for the iPhone, plus iPadOS 16.4 beta 2 for the iPad.

This update brings some new emojis to the Apple Watch with Unicode 15, some of these include a pink heart, a moose, a donkey, a light blue heart, a shaking head, and more.

As this is only the second beta in the series it will be some time before the final beta of the software is released to everyone. We are expecting this to happen around the end of March. We are also expecting iOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, and iPadOS 16.4 at the same time.

As soon as we get some more details on the exact release date of watchOS 9.4 we will let you know. You can find out more information about this new developer beta of watchOS 9.4 over at Apple’s website at the link below.

