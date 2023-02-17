watchOS 9.4 beta 1 released to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.4 beta 1 for the Apple Watch to developers, we are also expecting a new watchOS 9.4 Public Beta to be released soon.

The new beta of watchOS was released along with iOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPad, and macOS 13.3 beta 1 for the Mac.

The latest beta comes after the recent release of watchOS 9.3.1, we had the watchOS 9.3 software update almost three weeks ago and we were expecting the new beta mac then. The watch OS 9.4 beta was delayed as Apple was working on the 9.3.1 update which comes with a range of bug fixes and security updates.

As yet we do not have any details on what Apple has included in this new beta of watchOS 9.4, hopefully we will get some details on this shortly.

The new watchOS 9.4 beta 1 software is now available for registered developers to test out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

We are expecting Apple to release the watchOS 9.4 software update sometime next month, as the first beta has only just been released, it will be some time before the final; version lands, this should happen around the end of March.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Nat Weerawong





