Apple releases watchOS 9.2 beta 2 to developers

As well as the new beta of iOS 16.2, Apple also release some other betas, including the watchOS 9.2 beta 2, so far this software is available for developers. The new beta of watchOS 9.2 comes two weeks after the previous beta.

Apple is also expected to release the new beta of watchOS 9.2 to public beta testers, this should happen sometime this week, we are not sure exactly when this will be released.

This new iOS 16.2 software update will bring a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Apple Watch. It will also bring some new features to the device as well.

The new watchOS 9.2 beta software is now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s Developer website at the link below.

You can install the new beta for the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. To install the update you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent.

We are expecting the final version of the software to be released around the middle of December, of course, this date has yet to be confirmed. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



