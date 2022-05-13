Apple releases watchOS 8.6 Release Candidate

As well as the new RC versions of iOS 15.5and iPadOS 15.5, Apple also released watchOS 8.6 Release Candidate, the software has now been made available to developers.

The RC version of Apple’s watchOS 8.6 comes a week after the fourth beta, this should be the same version as Apple releases to everyone, assuming there are no issues with the RC version.

The new watchOS 8.6 software update brings some minor new features to the Apple Watch, the update also comes with a range of bug fixes and also performance improvements. This update also expands Apple’s ECG feature irregular heart rhythm detection to more countries and this will include Mexico.

We are expecting Apple to release the final version of their watch OS 8.6 software sometime next week. The watchOS 8.6 Release Candidate is now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s website at the link below.

As soon as we get some details on when the new watchOS 8.6 update, iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates will be released, we will let you know. We are hoping that they should be made available sometime early next week. Apple is looking to release all of these updates before WWDC 2022 which takes place early next month.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Simon Daoudi

