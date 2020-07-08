Apple releases watchOS 7 beta 2

Apple has released a number of new betas, this includes iOS 14 and iPad OS 14 beta 2, macOS Big Sur beta 2 and they also released a new watchOS 7 beta 2.

The updated watchOS 7 beta 2 software was released to developers yesterday and it brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS beta is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and the Series 5 and it comes with some new features for watch faces, including the ability to share them with your friends and more.

There is now also support for Sleep Tracking on the Apple Watch and a range of changes to the workouts with new ones added including dance workouts and also improved calorie tracking.

We are expecting the new watchOS along with iOS 14 some time later this year, it will probably be released some time in September or October.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

