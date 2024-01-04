Apple releases watchOS 10.3 beta 2 to developers

Apple has released watchOS 10.3 beta 2 for the Apple Watch, this new beta lands a couple of weeks after the previous beta. Apple also released iOS 17.3 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 for the iPad, these beta were pulled shortly after release due to some iPhones ending up in a boot loop.

The new watchOS 10.3 beta 2 software is now available for developers to test out, we are also expecting Apple to release a public beta of this software to public beta testers sometime soon.

As yet we do not have many details on what has been added in the latest beta of Apple’s watchOS 10.3, there may be support for the collabrative playlists which is coming to the iPhone in iOS 17.3. This update also may include a raneg of bug fixes and also some performance improvements for the Apple Watch.

As this is only the second beta of Apple’s watchOS 17.3 software, it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released for the Applem Watch, this is expected to be released around the end of January or in early February, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



