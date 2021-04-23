Apple releases watch OS 7.5 beta 1 to developers

As well as the new betas of iOS 14.6 and macOS 11.4, Apple also released a new beta of watchOS 7.5 for the Apple Watch.

This new beta has been released to developers, it is also expected to be released to public beta testers in the near future.

As yet there are no details on exactly what is included in the new watchOS 7.5 beta software it appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple has yet to release their watchOS 7.4 software update this is expected to land next week along with the new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS software updates. Apple has said they are coming next week and we are expecting the updates to land on Tuesday.

Source MacRumors

