Apple releases watchOS 7.4 Release Candidate to developers

Apple recently released the RC version of iOS 14.5 to developers and now they have also released watchOS 7.4 Release Candidate.

The watchOS 7.4 Release Candidate is basically the final version of watchOS 7.4 and assuming no bugs are found this is the final version that will be released to everyone.

The new watchOS 7.4 software brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes the ability to use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you are using a face mask.

Apple have said that they will be releasing iOS 14.5 next week so we can also expect them to release watchOS 7.4 at the same time.

Source MacRumors

