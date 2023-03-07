Apple releases tvOS 16.3.3 for the Apple TV

Apple has released a new software update for the Apple TV in the form of tvOS 16.3.3, this update fixes some bugs on the Apple TV.

This update fixes a bug for the third-generation Apple TV 4K where there is an issue related to the Siri remote, you can see the release notes from Apple below.

This update fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

If you have been having problems with your Siri remote on your third-generation Apple TV then it is recommended that you install this software update on your device.

The new Apple TV tvOS 16.3.3 software update is now available to download, you can install it on your device by going to Settings > System and then Software update on your device. If you notice any other changes in this release, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Apple is also working on a new version of their tvOS, tvOS 16.4 which is currently being beta tested, this update will bring some new features to the Apple TV. We are expecting this update around the end of March along with iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and macOS 13.3. As soon we get some details on when these updates will land, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors





