Apple releases tvOS 15 beta 9 to developers

Apple has released tvOS 15 beta 9 to developers, they also released HomePod 15 beta 9 at the same time. We are also expecting new betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 this week.

Sop far the new tvOS 15 beta 9 and HomePod 15 beta 9 software has been made available to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

The new tvOS 15 software will bring a range of new features to the Apple TV, this will include Spatial Audio, For All of You, updates for HomeKit and also the new SharePlay feature.

Apple are expected to release their new tvOS 15 software at the same time as iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, we should get some more details on when this will be next week.

Apple are holding their iPhone 13 press event next Tuesday the 14th of September, the event will take place at 10:00AM PDT. There will be four new iPhones at the event, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple will also be launching their new Apple Watch Series 7 at next weeks event, this device may end up being available in limited quantities at launch due to reported production issues. We will have full details on exactly what apple has planned next week.

