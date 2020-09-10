Apple releases tvOS 14 beta 8

We have already seen iOS 14 beta 8, iPadOS 14 beta 8 and a new Apple Watch beta and now Apple has also released tvOS 14 beta 8.

The new tvOS 14 beta 8 has been released to both developers and also to members of Apple’s public beta testing program.

The new beta of Apple’s tvOS brings a range of new features to the Apple TV, this include a new Home Section in the Control Center which works with HomeKit devices and more.

As yet we do not have a release date for the new version of Apple’s tvOS, the software is expected to land some time next month along with iOS 14.

Source MacRumors

