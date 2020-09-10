Apple releases iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 8

Apple has released iOS 14 beta 8 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14 beta 8 for the iPad, the software comes a week after the previous beta.

The new betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 have been released to developers and also members of Apple’s Public Beta Testing program.

These software updates bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes a new home screen and some new widgets which gives much greater customization options than iOS 13.

There is also a new App Library which is designed to make it easier for you to find your installed apps, plus a range of other new features.

Apple are expected to release their new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 software updates at the same time as the iPhone 12, this is rumored to happen next month. They are holding a press event next week on the 15th of September, this is rumored to be for the new iPad Air and also the Apple Watch 6.

