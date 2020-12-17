Apple releases tvOS 14.4 beta 1

As well as iOS 14.4 beta 1 and watchOS 7.3 beta 1, Apple also released tvOS 14.4 beta 1 to developers, the software is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

So far there are not very many details on exactly what is included in this new beta of Apple’s tvOS 14.4, we should have more details on this soon.

It would appear that this update mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, although exactly what these are is not known as yet.

Apple are expected to release their tvOS 14.4 beta 1 software update some time in early 2021, it will probably land in either January or February.

Source MacRumors

