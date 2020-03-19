Apple releases tvOS 13.4 beta 6

recently released iOS 13.4 and macOS and now they have also released tvOS 13.4 beta 6 for the Apple TV.

The new tvOS 13.4 beta 6 is available to both developers and members of Apple’s Public Beta testing program and it brings a range of new features to the Apple TV.

The update will also bring a range of bug fixes and performance updates to the Apple TV, plus a more streamlined Apple TV app interface and also Family Sharing for iTunes content.

We are expecting the new tvOS 13.4 to land next week along with the new versions of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4, watchOS and macOS.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals