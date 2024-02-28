Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.4 Beta 5

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta 5 to developers and also to public beta testers, the software brings some new features to Apple’s Mac lineup and also a range of performance improvements and bug fixes. This new beta and public beta comes exactly a week after the fourth beta of macOS Sonoma 14.4.

There were also some other new betas released for the iPhone and the iPad at the same time, these included iOS 17.4 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.4 Release Candidate for the iPad.

In the macOS Sonoma 14.4 software update, Apple has refined FaceTime to improve meetings, disabling reactions by default to reduce interruptions and ensure smoother conversations. Updates to Apple TV and Apple Music include a new splash screen for Apple TV and a rebranded “Listen Now” tab to “Home” in Apple Music, improving interface intuitiveness and supporting Vision Pro’s 180° view for an immersive experience.

The update introduces new emojis and fixes for missing wallpapers, like the Pro Black wallpaper for M3 MacBook Pros, reflecting ongoing efforts to personalize the user interface. The Podcasts app receives an update with a feature highlight popup, while Siri is improved for better German language support and message reading in various languages, boosting Apple’s virtual assistant’s versatility.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.4 Beta 5 is now available for developers and also public beta testers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

