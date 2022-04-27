Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 3

Apple has released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 3. The software was released along with new betas for watchOS 8.6, iPadOS 15.5, and iOS 15.5.

The new macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 3 has been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers this week as well.

This update appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the Mac, there do not appear to be any major new features in this release.

If you download the latest beta of macOS Monterey and want to use Universal Control with your iPad, then you will need to install iPadOS 15.5 beta 3 on your device. As Universal Control will not work with older versions of iPadOS when using this new beta of macOS.

We are expecting the new macOS Monterey 12.4 software to be released sometime in May, along with the new IOS 15.5, watchOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 software updates.

Apple will be looking to release all of these software updates before its Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place in early June. As soon as we get some details on when the new macOS Monterey 12.4 updates and the other updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: N.Tho.Duc

