Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta 3

As well as the new iOS 13.5 beta 3, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta 3.

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.5 beta 3 bring a range of new features to the Mac, this includes the new Battery Health Management features, plus a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

The new Battery Health Management tool works on a similar way to the one on the iPhone and iPad and this is designed to prolong the battery life of Apple’s MacBook batteries.

Like the iPhone version, it will analyze your charging habits and then adjust when the device is charged and this should increase the battery life of the device making it last longer before it needs to be replaced.

This will work by stopping charging your device when it gets to around 80 percent and then only charging the last 20 percent just before you need it, this is what happens on your iPhone. If you charge your iPhone overnight then the last 20% is charged just before you get up.

We are expecting the new macOS Catalina 10.15.5 software update to be released some time next month, as soon as we get some more information on its release date, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals