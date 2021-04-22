Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 1 to developers

Apple’s macOS Big Sur 11.3 is coming next week with iOS 14.5 and now Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.4 beta 1 to developers.

This is the first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.4 and there does not appear to be many details about what is included in this new beta.

It apparently adds support for AMD’s 6000-Seires NAVI GPUs with Intel based Macs, there do not appear to be any other changes as yet.

As this is the first beta of MacOS Big Sur 11.4 it will be a while before the final version of the software is released, so we are expecting it to land some time around the end of May.

Apple has yet to release macIOS Big Sur 11.3, that update will land next week along with iPadOS 14.5, iOS 14.5, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5.

Source MacRumors

