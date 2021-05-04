Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 with security fixes

Apple recently released their macOS Big Sur 11.3 software update, now they have alsom released another update, macOS Big Sur 11.3.1.

The macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 software update comes at the same time as the release of iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1 and it fixes some security vulnerabilities in macOS.

It is recommended that you install this update on your device as it fixes some security issues related to WebKit, you can see some details below.

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30665: yangkang (@dnpushme)&zerokeeper&bianliang of 360 ATA

The full details on what security issues have been addressed in this software update can be seen over at apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals