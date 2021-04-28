what’s new in macoS Big Sur 11.3 (Video)

Apple released their macOS Big Sur 11.3 software update earlier this week, along with iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, this update brings a range of new features to the Mac.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of the new features and changes that Apple have added in their macOS Big Sur 11.3 software update.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the latest macOS software update, this includes support for the new Apple AirTags, plus some changes to Podcasts, Siri, changes to iPhone and iPad apps with M1 based Macs.

There are also some new Emoji, some updates to Safari, Reminders and News, plus you can now use the new Xbox Series X S controller and the Sony PS5 DualSense controller for gaming with Apple Arcade and App Store games on the Mac.

The update also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, the new update is now available to download for the Mac.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals