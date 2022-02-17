Apple releases macOS 12.3 Monterey Public Beta 3

Apple has released a range of new betas this week, first, we had various developer betas and today there have been Public Betas including the new macOS 12.3 Monterey Public Beta 3.

The new macOS 12.3 Monterey Public Beta 3 is now available for public beta testers to try out, it joins the new iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 public betas that were recently released.

We also recently had the third developer beta of macOS Monterey 12.3 which is essentially the same software as this public beta.

This update brings the new Universal Control feature to the Mac. You will be able to use this feature with your iPad, the iPad will need to be running iPadOS 15.4. This feature allows you to use your mouse and keyboard from your Mac with your iPad, you can easily switch between the two devices.

Apple is rumored to release the macOS Monterey 12.3 software update in March, it should be released along with iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and watchOS 8.5. and more.

Apple is expected to hold a press event on the 8th of March, we are expecting all of these software updates to be released the same week. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of the new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS software updates we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

