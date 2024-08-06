Apple Releases iOS 18 Beta 5: New Features Revealed

Apple has recently released iOS 18 Beta 5 for developers, with a public beta expected to follow shortly. This update introduces a range of new features, interface enhancements, and bug fixes across various Apple devices and operating systems, including iPadOS, watchOS, visionOS, macOS, and tvOS.

iOS 18 Beta 5 brings several notable changes and improvements to the user experience. Let’s take a closer look at what this update has to offer in a new video from Zollotech.

New Features and Enhancements

One of the most significant additions in iOS 18 Beta 5 is the introduction of “Distraction Mode” in Safari. This feature allows you to hide distracting elements on web pages, providing a cleaner and more focused browsing experience. It aims to help users concentrate on the content they are interested in without being sidetracked by unnecessary clutter.

The Photos app has also received some attention in this update. The carousel feature has been removed, and users now have more options for customizing and reordering albums. This change makes it easier to manage and organize your photo collections according to your preferences.

iOS 18 Beta 5 introduces a new option to edit pages and widgets on the home screen. This feature gives you greater control over the layout and arrangement of your apps and widgets, allowing you to personalize your device’s home screen to suit your needs and style.

In terms of visual updates, the Maps and Find My icons have been refreshed, providing a new look to your device. Additionally, the Wi-Fi settings now include a “Private Wi-Fi Address” menu, offering options for off, fixed, or rotating addresses. This enhancement aims to improve network privacy and security.

The Control Center has also undergone some changes. Icons are now more transparent, and new silent mode and cellular data icons have been introduced. However, the Bluetooth power toggle has been removed in this update.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

iOS 18 Beta 5 addresses several issues and bugs present in previous beta versions. AirDrop functionality has been improved, ensuring smoother and more reliable file transfers between devices. Problems related to updating from earlier betas have been resolved, making the upgrade process more seamless.

Users who experienced issues with wallpaper desaturation and dimming will be pleased to know that these bugs have been fixed in this update. While some animations may appear slower, overall performance improvements have been noted, contributing to a better user experience.

Known Issues : Despite the fixes and improvements, some minor bugs persist in iOS 18 Beta 5. The Tips app may not load properly, and the iPhone 15 Pro wallpaper option is currently missing. Additionally, there are still some issues with Siri and Apple Intelligence features that need to be addressed in future updates.

Battery and Heat Management: Initial observations indicate that the device remains cool during use, suggesting efficient heat management. Battery life assessment is ongoing, but early reports suggest satisfactory performance.

Looking ahead, Apple is expected to release iOS 18 Beta 6 next week, further refining and enhancing the operating system. There are also potential releases of iOS 18.1 Beta 2 and other minor updates on the horizon, demonstrating Apple’s commitment to continuously improving the user experience.

iOS 18 Beta 5 represents another step forward in the development of Apple’s mobile operating system. With its array of new features, interface tweaks, and bug fixes, this update aims to provide users with a more polished and efficient experience across their Apple devices.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



