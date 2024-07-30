Apple Releases iOS 18.1 Beta 1 With Apple Intelligence

Apple has launched the highly anticipated iOS 18.1 beta 1, introducing a groundbreaking feature called Apple Intelligence. This update is currently available exclusively for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max users in the United States, offering a glimpse into the future of mobile technology. While the update brings several exciting new features and improvements, it’s important to note that some bugs and issues from previous betas persist. The video below from Zollotech gives us a detailed look at this new beta and Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence: A Game-Changer for US Users

The star of iOS 18.1 beta 1 is undoubtedly Apple Intelligence, a feature that promises to transform the way you interact with your iPhone. However, it’s crucial to understand that this feature is currently limited to users in the United States and is not available in the EU or China. To access Apple Intelligence, you need to join a waitlist through your device settings. Once enabled, this feature introduces a suite of powerful tools designed to enhance your experience with Siri, call recording, and AI-driven suggestions in messages.

Siri receives a new animation and sound, along with context-aware replies in messages

Users can now type to Siri via accessibility settings, providing an alternative input method

Call recording is seamlessly integrated into the phone app, allowing you to save and transcribe important conversations

AI-driven suggestions in messages help you communicate more effectively and efficiently

Focus Modes and Mail App Updates

iOS 18.1 beta 1 also brings improvements to Focus modes and the Mail app, aimed at enhancing productivity and streamlining your digital life.

Focus modes now include an AI-powered option to reduce interruptions by differentiating between important and non-important notifications

The Mail app introduces a summarize button for emails, allowing you to quickly grasp the main points of lengthy messages

You can now prioritize mailboxes, making it easier to manage your inbox and stay on top of critical communications

Privacy, Security, and Performance

Apple remains committed to user privacy and security, and iOS 18.1 beta 1 reflects this dedication. The update introduces transparency logs for Apple Intelligence reports, providing detailed information on how your data is being used. This level of transparency ensures that you have complete control over your personal information and can make informed decisions about your privacy settings. In terms of performance, iOS 18.1 beta 1 remains similar to iOS 18 beta 4. However, it’s worth noting that some bugs from previous betas persist, and users may experience device heating due to the increased AI processing load. This could potentially impact overall performance, and it’s an area that Apple is likely to address in future updates.

Battery Life and Future Updates

While there are no significant updates on battery performance in iOS 18.1 beta 1, some users have reported that background processing related to Apple Intelligence is affecting battery life. However, this issue does not appear to be widespread, and more data is needed to determine the extent of the impact. Looking ahead, you can expect weekly beta releases leading up to the public release of iOS 18 in mid-September and iOS 18.1 in mid-October. These updates will likely address existing bugs, refine new features, and introduce further improvements based on user feedback and internal testing. iOS 18.1 beta 1 marks an exciting milestone for Apple, with the introduction of Apple Intelligence and a range of other enhancements. While the update is currently limited to a specific subset of users and devices, it provides a tantalizing glimpse into the future of mobile technology. As Apple continues to refine and expand these features, users can look forward to a more intuitive, efficient, and personalized iPhone experience.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



