Apple releases iOS 17 Release Candidate

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 range of smartphones yesterday, they also released the iOS 17 Release Candidate to developers, which is basically the final beta version of Apple’s iOS 17 assuming no issues are found with the Release Candidate.

The iOS 17 Release Candidate has been made available to both developers and also to public beta testers, the iOS 17 update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone when it is released.

In the soon-to-be-released OS 17, you’ll get access to a novel Live Voicemail feature that lets you view real-time transcriptions of incoming voicemails as they’re being left. This transcribed text will show up directly on your display, giving you the option to either answer the call or ignore it. Moreover, Widgets are undergoing enhancements to offer more interactivity. Upgrades are also on the horizon for multiple other apps, including Apple Health, Maps, and Photos and more.

Apple will be releasing their iOS 17 software update on the 18th of September, they will also be releasing iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, the updates are being released before the iPhone 15 launch which takes place on the 22nd of September.

It will be interesting to see if any bugs are found in this Release Candidate of iOS or whether this will be the final version that is releadsed to everyone next Monday the 18th of September.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals