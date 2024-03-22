Apple releases iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1

Apple has released iOS 17.4.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.41 for the iPad, these updates bring a range of performance improvements and bug fixes to the iPhone and iPad, and many of us have been waiting for this update after the iOS 17.4 update.

The primary focus of iOS 17.4.1 is to iron out bugs and seal security loopholes. Although Apple hasn’t detailed the specific bugs squashed or security vulnerabilities patched at the time of the release, the update underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing user security and system stability.

This update fixes a QR code scanning issue affecting certain iPad models, including iPad 7, iPad 6, iPad Pro 12.9 (second generation), and iPad Pro 10.5. This fix is a testament to Apple’s attention to detail and its dedication to providing seamless user experiences.

Early adopters of iOS 17.4.1 have hinted at a potential uptick in performance post-update. However, you might not observe a significant change in battery life unless the update specifically targets a bug affecting battery performance.

Generally, unless an update addresses a specific issue known to drain battery life, changes in battery performance are minimal. However, it’s always a good idea to monitor your device’s battery life after an update to ensure it’s operating optimally.

The new iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 software updates are now available to download, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install.

