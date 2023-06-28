Apple releases iOS 16.6 beta 4

Apple has released iOS 16.6 beta 4 for the iPhone to developers, the software comes two weeks after the release of the previous beta, and they also released iPadOS 16.6 beta 4 for the iPad at the same time.

The new iOS 16.6 beta 4 does not bring any major new features to the iPhone, the updates mainly focus on bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad, we are not expecting many major new features by the time the final version lands.

As this is the fourth beta in the series, it should not be too long before the final version is released to everyone, we were expecting this to happen in June, although as we are at the end of June, we can now expect iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 to be released sometime in July. As soon as we get some details on a possible release date we will let you know.

The new iOS 16.6 beta 4 software is now available for developers to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. We are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta this week as well. Apple is also working on IOS 17 which is currently in beta, the second beta of iOS 17 was released recently, the final version of the software is expected in September along with the iPhone 15.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals