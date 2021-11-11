Apple releases iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Public Beta 2

Apple has released iOS 15.2 Public Beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.2 Public Beta 2 for the iPad, the software lands a day after the release of the developer beta.

The new iOS 15.2 Public Beta 2 and iPadOS 15.2 Public beta 2 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

Some of the new features included in this software update will include the new Legacy Contact feature. This allows you to specify someone who can have access to your device and your content if you die. This could be a useful feature as relatives of people who have passed away have had issues accessing their devices and content.

There are also some updates for the Find My app which include a new option for ‘Items That Can Track Me’, this will show items nearby that could be used to track your location.

Apple has also added the Hide My Email feature to the Mail app in iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2, you can now select this feature from within the app on your device.

As this is only the second beta of iOS 15.2and iPadOS 15.2 it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. we are expecting this to happen sometime around the end of November.

Source MacRumors

