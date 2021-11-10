Apple releases iOS 15.2 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.2 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 15.2 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.2 for the iPad, the software has so far been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers soon.

The new iOS 15.2 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.2 beta 2 software lands a week after the first beta and the software brings a range of bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features to the iPhone and iPad.

The latest betas of Apple’s iOS software add in a range of new features, this includes a Legacy Contact feature that allows you to select a person who can have access to your device and all of the content stored on it if you die.

There are also some updates for the Find My app which include a new option for ‘Items That Can Track Me’, this will show items nearby that could be used to track your location.

There are also some changes in the iPadOS TV app in the iPadOS 15.2 update which include a dedicated Store tab in the app.

There is now a new feature in the latest iOS 15.2 beta for the Hide My Email feature which is now available within the Mail app on the iPhone.

We are expecting the new iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 software updates to be released sometime around the end of November.

Source MacRumors

