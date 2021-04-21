Apple releases iOS 14.5 RC and iPadOS 14.5 RC o developers

Apple has released iOS 14.5 RC (Release Candidate) and iPadOS 14.5 RC to developers, this is the final beta of the software, the next release we can expect will be the final version of the software.

The new Release Candidate version of iOS 14.5 was released to developers and this update comes a week after the release of the 8th beta of iOS 14.5

The iOS 14.5 update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes some major changes for privacy for apps. You will now be notified if an app is tracking you and also be given the option to turn this tracking off.

The update will also come with a range of other new features which will include Xbox and PlayStation gaming controllers for Apple Arcade and for other games and a range of other new features.

Apple is expected to release the final version of their iOS 14.5 software next week, it will probably land next Tuesday.

