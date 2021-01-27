Apple releases iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 software updates

Apple has released their iOS 14.4 update for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.4 for the iPad, the updates come with a range of bug fixes, performance improvements and new features.

The update brings some new camera features for the iPhone 12 range of devices, plus a range of other features, you can see what is included in the update below in Apple’s release notes.

iOS 14.4 includes the following improvements for your ‌iPhone‌:

– Smaller QR codes can be recognized by Camera

– Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

– Notifications for when the camera on your ‌iPhone‌ is unable to be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera in ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and iPhone 12 Pro Max

This release also fixes the following issues:

– Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌

– Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data

– Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard

– The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages

– Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri

– Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen

The iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 software updates are now available to download, you can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Source MacRumors

