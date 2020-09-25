Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Apple releases iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 software update

By

iOS 14.0.1

Apple has released iOS 14.0.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.0.1 for the iPad, the updates come just over a week after Apple released iOS 14.

The iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 are designed to fix a range of buds on the iPhone and iPad, you can see what is included in the update below.

This update includes bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.
– Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your ‌iPhone‌
– Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus
– Fixes an issue that could prevent your ‌iPhone‌ from connecting to Wi-Fi networks
– Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers
– Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget
– For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 updates are available to download as over the air updates, you can install them by going to settings > general > software update.

Source MacRumors

Filed Under: Apple, Apple iPad, Apple iPhone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals