Apple releases iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 software update

Apple has released iOS 14.0.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.0.1 for the iPad, the updates come just over a week after Apple released iOS 14.

The iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 are designed to fix a range of buds on the iPhone and iPad, you can see what is included in the update below.

This update includes bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.

– Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your ‌iPhone‌

– Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on ‌iPhone‌ 7 and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus

– Fixes an issue that could prevent your ‌iPhone‌ from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

– Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

– Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

– For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 updates are available to download as over the air updates, you can install them by going to settings > general > software update.

Source MacRumors

