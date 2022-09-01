Apple releases iOS 12.5.6 for older devices

Apple has released a new software update for older iPhones and iPads, iOS 12.5.6, and the software fixes some vulnerabilities in Apple’s iOS.

This update is available for the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. It is recommended that you install the update on your device as it fixes some security issues. You can see details on the security fixes below.

iOS 12.5.6

iOS 12 is not impacted by CVE-2022-32894. Released August 31, 2022 WebKit Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. WebKit Bugzilla: 243557

CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher

The new iOS 12.5.6 software update is now available for older models of the iPhone, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Apple also released iOS 15.6.1 for their current range of devices last month, this update fixed a number of vulnerabilities in iOS, it is also recommended that you install this update.

The next major update from Apple will be iOS 16, which will be released sometime this month along with the new iPhone 14.

Source Apple

