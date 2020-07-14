Apple releases funny working from home video

Many of use have been working from home over the last few months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this can be challenging as many people’s families and kids have also been at home at the same time due to quarantine.

Apple has shared a funny video on YouTube about working from home, which I am sure many people can related too.

The Underdogs are back, navigating their new normal with lots of unknowns but one reliable constant: Apple helps unleash their creativity and productivity even when they’re working from home.

It’s still a world of deadlines, meetings, group chats, conference calls, coworkers, and bosses. But it’s also a world of kids, a dog, and a hairless cat. And it’s a world where collaboration never misses a beat, whether the team uses iPad, iPhone, iMac, MacBook, or all of the above. Working from home (or working from anywhere) isn’t new, but what you can make happen together is.

What has your working from home experience been like, has it been as hectic in the video, leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Apple / YouTube, MacRumors

