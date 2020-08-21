Apple released watchOS 7 Public Beta 2

Apple recently released a new beta of watchOS 7 for developers and now they have also released watchOS 7 Public Beta 2.

In order to test out the new watchOS 7 Public Beta 2 software you will need to be a member of Apple’s Public Beta Testing program, you can find out more details about the program over at Apple’s website.

Apple’s watchOS 7 software will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes a new Sleep Tracking feature, some new Watch Faces and more.

Apple are expected to release watchOS 7 later this year, it should be released at the same time as iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. We are expecting these software updates to be released at the same time as the new iPhone 12, this is rumored for October at the moment.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals