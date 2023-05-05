Apple Q2 financial results, revenue down 3 percent

Apple has announced its Q2 financial results for the period that ended on the 1st of April 2023, revenue was down 3 percent to $94.8 billion year over year, and Apple also announced quarterly earnings of $1.52 per diluted share.

They also reported a net quarterly profit of $24.1 billion, the results were better than expected, sales of the iPhone were up, although Mac sales were down, you can see more details from Apple below.

We are pleased to report an all-time record in Services and a March quarter record for iPhone despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, and to have our installed base of active devices reach an all-time high,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We continue to invest for the long term and lead with our values, including making major progress toward building carbon neutral products and supply chains by 2030.”

“Our year-over-year business performance improved compared to the December quarter, and we generated strong operating cash flow of $28.6 billion while returning over $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “Given our confidence in Apple’s future and the value we see in our stock, our Board has authorized an additional $90 billion for share repurchases. We are also raising our quarterly dividend for the eleventh year in a row.”

You can find out more information about the full Apple Q2 financial results over at the Apple website at the link below, it will be interesting to see how Apple performs in its next financial quarter.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Chris Nagahama





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals