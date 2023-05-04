Apple AirPods 5E135 firmware update released (Video)

Apple recently released a new firmware update for its range of AirPods, the update is firmware version 5E135 and the update is available for the AirPods Max, the AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2, plus the AirPods 2, and AirPods 3.

This update will automatically be installed on your AiPods, there is no specific way to install the update manually, although if you connect your iPhone to your AirPods and then plug them in, and leave them for about 20 minutes they should automatically update.

The video below gives us a look at the latest firmware for the Apple AirPods and we get to see if there are any improvements in this new firmware update for the range of AirPods

As we can see from the video, it looks like this new firmware update for the range of Airpods may have fixed some bugs on specific devices. You can check which firmware version you are on from your iPhone.

To check if your Apple AirPods have the 5E135 firmware update installed, connect them to your iPhone and then go to Setting then select your AirPods from the list and then scroll down to the About section and check to see if you have the new 5E135 firmware installed on your device.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp





