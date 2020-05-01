Apple Q2 2020 financial results announced

Apple has announced its financial results for its fiscal Q2 2020, the company had revenue of $58.3 billion for the quarter, up 1 percent on the previous year, this is good news for Apple considering the COVID-19 outbreak around the world which has hit their sales.

The company also announced a net prfit for the quarter of $11.2 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.55.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in Services and a quarterly record for Wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “In this difficult environment, our users are depending on Apple products in renewed ways to stay connected, informed, creative, and productive. We feel motivated and inspired to not only keep meeting these needs in innovative ways, but to continue giving back to support the global response, from the tens of millions of face masks and custom-built face shields we’ve sent to medical professionals around the world, to the millions we’ve donated to organisations like Global Citizen and America’s Food Fund.”

The company saw record revenue in its services with a new all time high of $13.3 billion for the quarter, you can see the full results over at Apple at the link below.

