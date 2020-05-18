Apple plans to open 25 US stores this week

Apple is planning to open another 25 stores in the US this week, the company has also detailed how its stores will work with social distancing in place.

The company is looking to make their stores safe for their employees and also for their customers, you will have to wear a face covering and more.

We’re also taking some additional steps in most places. Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don’t bring their own. Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19. Throughout the day, we’re conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas.

You can find out more information about Apple’s plans for their retail stores in the US and around the world at the link below.

Source Apple, The Verge

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals