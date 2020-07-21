Apple plans to be 100 percent carbon neutral by 2030

Apple is already carbon neutral for many of its businesses around the world and now the company has announced that it will expand its plans to its supply chains and products by 2030.

That means that apple’s manufacturing partners will also have to become carbon neutral to reach the goal and this will be done in the next 10 years.

Apple today unveiled its plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain, and product life cycle by 2030. The company is already carbon neutral today for its global corporate operations, and this new commitment means that by 2030, every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact.

“Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world. Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.”

