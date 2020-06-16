Apple now offering interest free Apple card finance on iMac, iPad and other devices

We previously heard that Apple would be expanding their Apple Card interest free offering to other devices apart from the iPhone in the USA.

Apple are now offering their interest free finance through the Apple Card on a number of their other devices.

This includes their range of Macs, iPads and other devices, some devices like the Macs and iPads are available over 12 months interest free.

Other devices like the Apple TV and AirPods are available on the Apple Card interest free over six months, this is only available in the US as Apple has yet to launch their Apple Card in other countries.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals