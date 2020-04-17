Apple Music web access leaves beta

Apple has now moved their browser-based Apple Music access from its beta development stage relocating the service from the previous beta.music.apple.com address to music.apple.com. Enabling anyone within Apple Music subscription to login to their account via any Internet based browser, to access their complete playlist and everything Apple Music has to offer directly from a browser.

The Apple Music web interface was made available during September 2019 and has since then been in its beta development stage until this week. The Apple Music web interface has a similar design to that of the stand-alone Music application available through MacOS.

The Apple Music web interface is now is now available via all major browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Edge and even through Android mobile. For more details and to login jump over to the new Apple Music web interface.

– It hits all the

– right notes.

– Stream 60 million songs ad‑free.

– Download your favorite tracks. Play them offline.

– Get exclusive and original content.

– Listen across all of your devices.

A free Apple Music trial is available.

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals