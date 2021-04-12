Apple Music TV lands in the UK

Apple has added Apple Music TV to Apple Music in the UK, they have also launched it in Canada, it has been available in the US since October 2020.

The Apple Music TV feature is available in both the Music app on your iPhone and iPad and also on the Apple TV app.

This new feature offers 24 hours of videos, live shows and events and more and there are a number of shows featuring a range of UK artists including Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, and Little Mix and more.

You can find out more information about the new Music TV app from within the Music app or the Apple TV app on your device.

Source MacRumors

