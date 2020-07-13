Apple Music Time-synced Lyrics now available on Samsung Smat TVs

Samsung has announced that Apple Music Time-synced Lyrics are now available on their range of smart TVs.

The feature is available on all of Samsung’s smart TVs from 2018 to 2020 and you can find out more information below.

Time-synced lyrics on Apple Music is seamless and intuitive on Samsung Smart TVs. Users can easily scroll through a song by flipping through the lyrics, jump to a certain verse, skip straight to the chorus or see where they are at in the song whenever they want.

What if a user has a single lyric stuck in their head but can’t quite figure out what song it’s from? With Apple Music on Samsung Smart TVs, they can search for the lyric, find the song, and learn the rest of the words simply by hitting play.

You can find out more details about the Apple Music Time-synced Lyrics on Samsung’s range of smart TVs at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals