Apple Major League Baseball starts April 8th no subscription required

Today Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have announced the first half of the 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule will start in just over a week’s time on April 8, 2022. Baseball fans will be pleased to know that the games are available to anyone with Internet access for free on Apple TV+. Games can be watched on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on the tv.apple.com website. As well as game consoles, cable set-top boxes and smart TVs.

Apple Major League Baseball games

Friday Night Baseball is available on on Apple TV+ in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, and for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

““Friday Night Baseball” will premiere April 8 with two marquee games: the New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals, live from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., beginning at 7 p.m. ET, featuring the anticipated Mets debut of three-time Cy Young Award-winner and eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer taking on All-Star Juan Soto and the Nationals; and the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, live from Angel Stadium, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, featuring three-time American League MVP Mike Trout and reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani and the Angels taking on Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and the defending American League Champion Astros. “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader, will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ on Fridays throughout the regular season.”

“On April 15, MLB will commemorate Jackie Robinson Day, marking the 75th anniversary of the Hall of Famer’s historic Major League debut. On that night, “Friday Night Baseball” will be there to celebrate this special occasion by featuring coverage of reigning American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays visiting All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox. Robinson’s MLB franchise, the Los Angeles Dodgers, will be featured as 2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman and his new Dodger teammates host last season’s National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium.”

Source : Apple

