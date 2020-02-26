MacBook and iPad Pro Thunderbolt 3 magnetic USB-C adapters

Apple MacBook and iPad Pro users searching for a magnetic connection to charge their devices, may be worth giving the new Magrig Adapter further investigation. The Thunderbolt 3 magnetic USB-C adapter supports Apple MacBook laptops and iPad Pro systems as well as other Thunderbolt 3-enabled devices. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the magnetic connections features, capabilities and 40 Gb/s, 6K display and 100W power delivery.

Available via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges from just $49 or roughly €45, early backers can benefit from a 45% discount with worldwide shipping expected to take place sometime during June 2020.

“Why wait any longer for a key connector? After endless delays and pointless promises of those other disappointing projects, we designed and crafted our own magnetic adapter which is now ready for mass production. We’re Magrig. We design and make practical products. We’re thrilled to introduce a new generation of Thunderbolt 3 magnetic USB-C adapter to the Kickstarter community: Magrig Adapter — Thunderbolt 3 magnetic USB-C adapter for your Macs, iPad Pro and other Thunderbolt 3-enabled devices.”

“Not only does it brings back the MagSafe feature that Apple discontinued, but by adding Thunderbolt 3 it far exceeds the original MagSafe. Magrig Adapter consists of two parts — the magnetic USB-C male tip and the magnetic USB-C female adapter — which is an ideal combination of magnetic connection and Thunderbolt 3. The detachable magnetic tip easily fits virtually any USB-C device. To connect, simply snap the cable with the magnetic adapter to the magnetic receiver tip. It also effortlessly and safely disconnects when the cable is pulled away from the adapter, just like MagSafe. Magrig Adapter offers an elegant magnetic connection with state-of-the-art speed and versatility. “

Source : Kickstarter

