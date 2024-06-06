Apple M4 iPad Pro vs M3 MacBook Pro (Video)

When deciding between the Apple M4 iPad Pro and the M3 MacBook Pro, it’s essential to consider various factors that impact your portable computing experience. This in-depth comparison video from GregsGadgets will help us determine which device best suits our needs by examining key aspects such as price, portability, keyboard and trackpad quality, display, audio, I/O ports, authentication, camera quality, battery life, performance, operating system.

Price Comparison

The M4 iPad Pro (13-inch) with a Magic Keyboard and 512 GB storage comes with a price tag of $1,850. On the other hand, the M3 MacBook Pro (14-inch) with the same storage capacity is priced at $1,600. When considering the overall value for your money, the MacBook Pro emerges as the more cost-effective option.

Portability

If you prioritize portability, the iPad Pro is the clear winner. With a thickness of just 5.1 mm and a weight of 1.28 lb, it is significantly more compact and lightweight compared to the MacBook Pro, which weighs 3.4 lb. The iPad Pro’s sleek design makes it ideal for users who are constantly on the move and require a device that is easy to carry around.

Keyboard and Trackpad

Both the M4 iPad Pro and the M3 MacBook Pro feature high-quality keyboards and trackpads, ensuring a comfortable typing experience and precise navigation. The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro offers a satisfying key travel and a responsive trackpad, while the MacBook Pro’s keyboard and trackpad are known for their reliability and accuracy. In this category, both devices deliver excellent performance, resulting in a tie.

Display

The MacBook Pro boasts a stunning 14-inch mini LED display with 600 nits SDR, 1,600 nits HDR, and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. However, the iPad Pro takes the lead with its 13-inch OLED display, which offers superior image quality, deeper blacks, and vibrant colors. The iPad Pro’s display also supports 1,000 nits SDR, 1,600 nits HDR, and a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing an immersive visual experience. Additionally, the iPad Pro’s touch capability adds an extra layer of interactivity, making it the winner in this category.

The iPad Pro’s 13-inch OLED display delivers superior image quality and touch functionality.

The MacBook Pro’s 14-inch mini LED display offers excellent brightness and a high refresh rate.

Audio

When it comes to audio quality, the MacBook Pro takes the lead with its impressive six-speaker system. The speakers deliver rich, detailed sound with enhanced bass, creating an immersive audio experience. In comparison, the iPad Pro features a four-speaker system that, while still good, doesn’t quite match the MacBook Pro’s audio prowess.

I/O Ports

The MacBook Pro offers a more comprehensive set of I/O ports, providing users with greater versatility and connectivity options. It includes two USB-C ports, MagSafe for charging, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack. In contrast, the iPad Pro is equipped with two USB-C ports, one of which is used for charging. If you require a variety of ports for your workflow, the MacBook Pro is the clear winner.

The MacBook Pro offers a wide range of I/O ports, including USB-C, MagSafe, HDMI, SD card slot, and a headphone jack.

The iPad Pro has two USB-C ports, with one dedicated to charging.

Authentication

The iPad Pro utilizes Face ID for authentication, while the MacBook Pro relies on Touch ID. Face ID on the iPad Pro is known for its convenience and speed, allowing users to unlock their device or make purchases with a simple glance. This seamless and secure authentication method gives the iPad Pro an edge over the MacBook Pro’s Touch ID.

Camera Quality

If camera quality is a priority for you, the iPad Pro stands out with its versatile camera setup. It features both front and rear cameras, along with a center stage feature that automatically adjusts the framing during video calls. The MacBook Pro, on the other hand, comes with a front-facing 1080p camera that delivers good quality for video conferencing but lacks the flexibility of the iPad Pro’s camera system.

Battery Life

When it comes to battery life, the MacBook Pro has a clear advantage. It can last up to an impressive 22 hours on a single charge, making it ideal for users who need to work or entertain themselves for extended periods without access to a power outlet. The iPad Pro, while still offering a respectable 10 hours of battery life, falls short in comparison to the MacBook Pro’s exceptional battery performance.

The MacBook Pro boasts an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours.

The iPad Pro offers up to 10 hours of battery life, which is good but not as long as the MacBook Pro.

Performance

The M4 iPad Pro showcases its power with outstanding benchmark results and exceptional gaming performance. Its M4 chip delivers top-notch speed and efficiency, making it a compelling choice for users who demand the best performance from their portable devices. The MacBook Pro, powered by the M3 chip and equipped with a physical fan, is better suited for sustained workloads and intensive tasks. While the iPad Pro wins in terms of raw performance, the MacBook Pro’s capabilities make it a strong contender for users with specific workflow requirements.

Operating System

The operating system is a crucial factor to consider when choosing between the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro. The iPad Pro runs on iPadOS, which, despite its advancements, still has some limitations in terms of multitasking and app support compared to a full-fledged desktop operating system. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro operates on macOS, renowned for its robust multitasking capabilities, extensive app ecosystem, and overall flexibility. If you require a device that can seamlessly handle multiple apps and workflows, the MacBook Pro’s operating system gives it a significant advantage.

Conclusion:

Both the Apple M4 iPad Pro and the M3 MacBook Pro have their unique strengths and cater to different user preferences. The iPad Pro excels in portability, display quality, and raw performance, making it an excellent choice for users who prioritize these aspects. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro offers better value for money, superior audio quality, a wide range of I/O options, longer battery life, and a more versatile operating system.

Ultimately, your decision should be based on your specific needs and priorities. If you value a touch screen, portability, and the iPad’s app ecosystem, the M4 iPad Pro is the way to go. However, if you require a device with more extensive software capabilities, better multitasking, and a comfortable laptop form factor, the M3 MacBook Pro is the better choice.

Consider your workflow, the apps you rely on, and the environment in which you’ll be using the device. By weighing these factors and the strengths of each device, you can make an informed decision that will best serve your portable computing needs.

Source & Image Credit: GregsGadgets



