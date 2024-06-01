Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra vs Apple iPad Pro M4 Speed Test

When choosing between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Apple iPad Pro M4, understanding their performance in key areas is essential to make an informed decision. This in-depth comparison covers crucial aspects such as boot-up speed, biometrics, display, software, app performance, gaming, media consumption, productivity, and benchmark results. By examining these factors, you can determine which tablet best suits your needs and preferences.

Boot-Up Speed: iPad Pro M4 Takes the Lead

In terms of boot-up speed, the Apple iPad Pro M4 has a slight advantage over the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. While both tablets offer quick start-up times, the iPad Pro M4 consistently boots up faster. This edge in speed can be particularly beneficial if you value efficiency and need to start working on your tasks without delay. However, it’s important to note that the difference in boot-up speed is not significant enough to be a deciding factor for most users.

Biometrics: Secure and User-Friendly Options

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Apple iPad Pro M4 offer advanced biometric features for secure and convenient device unlocking. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra provides two options: face recognition and a fingerprint sensor. These biometric methods allow you to quickly and securely access your tablet without the need for traditional passwords. On the other hand, the iPad Pro M4 relies solely on Face ID, Apple’s facial recognition technology. While Face ID is slightly slower when the tablet is in portrait mode, it remains highly secure and user-friendly.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Face recognition and fingerprint sensor

Apple iPad Pro M4: Face ID facial recognition

Display and Orientation: Immersive Visuals and Aspect Ratios

When it comes to display quality, both tablets excel with their high refresh rate screens. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Apple iPad Pro M4 feature 120Hz displays, ensuring smooth and fluid visuals for an enhanced user experience. However, there is a notable difference in aspect ratios between the two devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is particularly well-suited for media consumption. This wider aspect ratio provides a more immersive experience when watching videos or movies, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content with minimal black bars on the top and bottom of the screen.

In contrast, the Apple iPad Pro M4 maintains a more traditional aspect ratio, which is better optimized for productivity tasks. The balanced view offered by the iPad Pro M4’s display is ideal for working with various applications, such as document editing, spreadsheets, or creative software.

Software and Navigation: Smooth and Intuitive

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Apple iPad Pro M4 run their respective latest software updates flawlessly. Whether you are using Android on the Samsung tablet or iOS on the iPad, you can expect a smooth and responsive navigation experience. The user interfaces of both devices are intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy to navigate through menus, launch apps, and multitask efficiently.

App Performance: Optimization Matters

When it comes to app performance, both tablets demonstrate robust capabilities. Basic apps load quickly on both devices, ensuring a seamless experience for everyday tasks. However, it’s worth noting that some apps are better optimized for one platform over the other. This optimization can impact your experience depending on the specific apps you frequently use.

For example, if you rely heavily on apps that are specifically designed for the Android ecosystem, you may find that they perform better on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Similarly, if you use apps that are optimized for iOS, you may experience smoother performance on the Apple iPad Pro M4. It’s important to consider the apps you use most often and research their performance on each platform before making a decision.

Gaming Performance: iPad Pro M4 Takes the Lead

Gaming performance is an area where the Apple iPad Pro M4 generally outshines the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. In gaming benchmarks, the iPad Pro M4 consistently achieves higher scores, indicating its superior capabilities in handling demanding games. The powerful hardware and optimized software of the iPad Pro M4 allow it to run high-end games smoothly, with impressive graphics and minimal lag.

However, it’s important to note that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is still a very capable gaming device. While it may not match the iPad Pro M4 in terms of raw gaming performance, it can still provide a satisfactory gaming experience for most users. Unless you are a hardcore mobile gamer who demands the absolute best performance, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra should be more than sufficient for casual gaming sessions.

Media Consumption: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Shines

If media consumption is a top priority for you, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a clear advantage over the Apple iPad Pro M4. Thanks to its wider 16:10 aspect ratio, the Samsung tablet offers a more immersive video-watching experience. When streaming movies or TV shows, you’ll enjoy a larger viewing area with minimal black bars, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the content.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s display also boasts vibrant colors and excellent contrast, enhancing the overall visual quality of your media. Whether you’re watching your favorite Netflix series or enjoying YouTube videos, the Samsung tablet delivers a superior media consumption experience compared to the iPad Pro M4.

Productivity: Powerful Features on Both Tablets

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Apple iPad Pro M4 offer strong productivity features, making them suitable for professional use. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra’s Dex mode is a standout feature that enhances multitasking capabilities. When activated, Dex mode transforms the tablet into a desktop-like environment, allowing you to use multiple windows, drag and drop files, and utilize keyboard shortcuts for a more efficient workflow.

On the other hand, the Apple iPad Pro M4 boasts Stage Manager and external monitor support, which provide robust productivity options. Stage Manager allows you to create multiple workspaces and easily switch between apps, while external monitor support enables you to extend your workspace and work on a larger screen. These features make the iPad Pro M4 a powerful tool for professionals who demand a seamless and efficient work environment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Dex mode for enhanced multitasking

Apple iPad Pro M4: Stage Manager and external monitor support

Benchmark Results: iPad Pro M4 Dominates

When it comes to benchmark scores, the Apple iPad Pro M4 consistently outperforms the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. In popular benchmarking tools like Geekbench and 3D Mark, the iPad Pro M4 achieves significantly higher scores, indicating its superior raw performance. These benchmark results suggest that the iPad Pro M4 is better equipped to handle demanding tasks, such as video editing, 3D rendering, or running complex applications.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that benchmark scores don’t always translate directly to real-world performance. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra may have lower benchmark scores compared to the iPad Pro M4, it still performs well for most tasks and offers a balanced user experience. Unless you regularly engage in highly demanding activities that require the absolute best performance, the difference in benchmark scores may not be a significant factor in your decision-making process.

Conclusion: Choosing the Right Tablet for Your Needs

In conclusion, both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Apple iPad Pro M4 are highly capable tablets that offer excellent performance and features. The iPad Pro M4 stands out for its raw performance and gaming capabilities, making it the ideal choice for users who prioritize speed and power. If you frequently engage in demanding tasks or are an avid mobile gamer, the iPad Pro M4 is likely the better option for you.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra shines in media consumption and productivity. Its wider aspect ratio and vibrant display make it the perfect companion for watching movies, TV shows, and videos. Additionally, the Dex mode feature provides a desktop-like experience, enhancing multitasking and productivity. If media consumption and productivity are your primary concerns, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the tablet that will best serve your needs.

Ultimately, the decision between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and the Apple iPad Pro M4 comes down to your specific requirements and preferences. Consider the factors that matter most to you, whether it’s raw performance, media experience, or productivity features, and choose the tablet that aligns with your priorities. Both devices offer exceptional capabilities, and you can’t go wrong with either choice.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



