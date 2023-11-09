New M3 MacBook Pro vs M3 Pro MacBook Pro (Video)

Apple recently launched its new MacBook Pro range, there are two processor options, the M3 MacBook Pro and the M2 Pro MacBook Pro and now we get to see how the two devices compare side by side.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new M2 MacBook Pro side by side with the new M3 Pro MacBook Pro, the difference in price between the two models for the base specification is $400.

As we can see from the video when it comes to design, the M3 Pro takes a slight edge with an additional Thunderbolt port, enhancing its connectivity options. This difference extends to display support, with the base M3 model supporting a single external monitor, while the M3 Pro can drive two, catering to users with extensive display needs.

Battery life is a crucial aspect for mobile professionals. The M3 is rated for an impressive 22 hours of battery life, outlasting the M3 Pro’s 18 hours. This suggests that the base model is not only efficient but also a reliable companion for those long days away from a power outlet.

In benchmark tests, the M3 Pro generally outshines the base M3, particularly in CPU and GPU performance, file transfer speeds, and disk speed tests. However, the M3 holds its ground, proving to be a formidable contender, especially in demanding tasks such as video exporting and multitasking.

As we can see from the video the base M3 MacBook Pro stands out as a capable machine for a variety of tasks, including video editing, 3D rendering, and multitasking. While it may lack the space black color option, one fewer Thunderbolt port, and dual external monitor support, these limitations are minor when considering the value and performance it delivers. The M3 MacBook Pro emerges as a compelling choice for those seeking a balance between cost and capability, challenging the assumption that professionals should automatically gravitate towards the higher-end M3 Pro model.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



