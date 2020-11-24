Apple M1 powered MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro vs Mac Mini (Video)

The new Apple M1 powered Macs launched recently and now we get to have a look at the new MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro vs Mac Mini.

The video below from MacRumors gives us a look at all three devices, all three of them feature Apple’s new M1 Silicon processor.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From what we have seen so far all of the new M1 powered Silicon Macs are impressive and all three have similar performance. It will deopend on your individual needs on which one of the three devices will be the best for you.

The new Mac Mini starts at $699, the MacBook Air starts at $999 and the new 13 inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals